Young Iranian boy sets new Guinness record in memorizing words

Mohammad Reza Hasanzadeh, a young boy from the northwestern city of Tabriz, has set a new Guinness record by uttering 53 words in one minute.

Speaking to reporters about the skill, Hassanzadeh told reporters on Thursday that about six years ago, he was introduced with the skill of rapid reading and memory strengthening, and trained by great masters including Professor Tony Buzan, president of the World Memory Championship, IRNA reported.

He managed to memorize 53 words out of 58 words in one minute, adding that he has been teaching this method in Tabriz since 2016.

This record was previously owned by an Indian woman.

Rapid reading is a set of study techniques and methods that dramatically increases the speed of study and enables the learning of numerous pages in a short time.

Brain researcher Tony Buzan pointed out that speeding up study does not in any way mean that reading comprehension is also reduced; understanding and concentration on the study are also rapidly increasing in the study.

Named one of the world’s top-5 speakers by Forbes Magazine, Tony Buzan is the world-renowned inventor of Mind Mapping and expert on the brain, memory, speed-reading, creativity, and innovation. His research into the working of the brain has led him to develop and refine techniques to help individuals think better and more creatively to reach their full potential. He is author and co-author of more than 140 books and the former president of Mensa Journal.

Buzan popularized the idea of mental literacy and a thinking technique called mind mapping,[2] inspired by techniques used by Leonardo da Vinci, Albert Einstein, and Joseph D. Novak's "concept mapping" techniques.

In recent years, new methods and styles of rapid reading have been developed by lecturers from different countries that have attracted the interest of enthusiasts.