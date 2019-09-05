In Kashmir, shopkeepers refuse to open despite India easing some curbs

A month after India withdrew contested Kashmir’s autonomy, locked it down with thousands of additional troops and made mass arrests, residents are resisting attempts by authorities to show some signs of normalcy returning in the Muslim-majority valley.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked special rights for Jammu and Kashmir state, striking down long-standing constitutional provisions for the Himalayan region, which is also claimed by neighboring Pakistan, Reuters.com reported.

To dampen the possibility of widespread protests, India flooded Kashmir - already one of the world’s most militarized zones - with troops, imposed severe movement restrictions, and snapped all telephone, mobile phone and internet connections. Thousands of people were arrested.

New Delhi has since eased some of the curbs although no one detained has been freed and mobile and internet connections remain suspended.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar say that 90 percent of the Kashmir valley is free of restrictions on daytime movement, some landline phone connections have been restored and thousands of schools have re-opened. However, checkpoints remain in place and communication restrictions make reporting from the region difficult.

Despite the partial relaxation, an informal but widespread boycott by students, shopkeepers and public and private sector workers is taking place across the valley, aimed at protesting against New Delhi, according to interviews with seven government officials and dozens of residents of the valley.

“For us, our identity at stake and its safeguarding is our priority,” said Shabir Ahmad, a shopkeeper from the old quarter, or downtown, Srinagar. “Let them restore it and we will re-start our businesses.”

The informal civil disobedience movement has sprung up alongside small but regular street protests by stone-throwing crowds that have been quickly quashed by security forces with tear gas and pellet guns.

In posters across Srinagar, which began appearing in late August, shopkeepers have been asked to only open late in the evenings and early in the mornings to enable locals to buy essentials.

In the commercial areas of downtown Srinagar, the vast majority of shops remain shuttered.

Despite security forces asking owners to return to normal opening hours, many have refused.

SCHOOLS, GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN attendance in major government offices in Srinagar is around 50% and those in smaller, subordinate offices in the city is substantially lower, a state government official said, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

At an office of the state housing and urban development department in western Srinagar, only 30 out of around 300 staff are in attendance on most days, another official said.

RESTRICTIONS REMAIN

The shutdown and the restrictions still in place are having an impact across all areas of society.

With tourists avoiding the region, hotel owners say occupancy rates are close to zero.

Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid mosque has been closed for a month.

Kashmir’s postal service is heavily disrupted, and online retailers, including Amazon, say their operations in Jammu and Kashmir remain suspended.

Pharmacists say there are shortages of drugs at some private pharmacies due to logistical issues, particularly thyroid, diabetes, anti-depressant and cancer drugs.

A Reuters reporter saw a chemist in the Jawahar Nagar area of Srinagar turn back half a dozen customers asking for common drugs on Wednesday, saying he didn’t have any left.