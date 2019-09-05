San Francisco labels NRA a ‘domestic terrorist organization’

The legislative body in San Francisco, California, has unanimously approved a resolution labeling the National Rifle Association (NRA) a “domestic terrorist organization” due to its opposition to more stringent gun-control legislation in the United States.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed the resolution on Tuesday and encouraged other US cities to do the same in order to increase pressure on the country’s most influential gun lobby group, presstv.ir reported.

Board Supervisor Catherine Stefani introduced the resolution after a mass shooting in Gilroy, California, in July killed three people, including two children, and injured 17.

“People are dying every day in this country,” Stefani said on Tuesday in an interview with local television station KTVU-TV. “Doing nothing is not an option. And that’s what the NRA continues to do.”

The resolution accuses the NRA of spreading “propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.”

The resolution also called on San Francisco leaders to encourage other jurisdictions, including cities, states and the federal government, to adopt similar positions on the NRA.

Following the mass shooting in Gilroy, 22 people were killed by a gunman in El Paso, Texas, nine people were murdered in Dayton, Ohio, and seven were massacred in Odessa, Texas.

In response, the NRA said in a tweet that the decision is a reckless assault on “a law-abiding organization, its members, and the freedoms they all stand for.”

“This ludicrous stunt by the Board of Supervisors is an effort to distract from the real problems facing San Francisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and skyrocketing petty crime, to name a few,” the organization said in a statement to KTVU.

The partisan battle in Congress over gun control has escalated in recent weeks due to the recent mass shootings. Congressional Democrats and their colleagues running for president in 2020 continue to demand universal-background-check legislation. Republicans, however, remain hesitant to endorse any specific legislation.

According to Amnesty International, an average of 106 individuals died a day from firearm-related incidents in 2016, totaling 38,658. Of that figure, nearly 23,000 were suicides and more than 14,400 were homicides.