September 05, 2019

News ID: 258333
September 05, 2019

Shahid Rajaee Port exports 15% more despite sanctions

Non-oil exports from Shahid Rajaee Port, in southern Iran, has increased by 15% though the country is under harsh US sanctions.

To battle the US hostile economic policies, Iran is focusing on exporting services and non-oil products to gain the foreign currency needed for importing what it needs, according to IRNA.

According to the statistics, Shahid Rajaee Port has exported 16 million tons of non-oil goods in the first five years the Iranian year (starting on March 21), which shows a 15% growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

Shahid Rajaee Port has had trade with 80 big ports of the world. Shahid Rajaee Free Trade Zone is located in the canter of the south-north corridor, which connects the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea and then to Saint Petersburg and northern Europe.

The port is a strategic point and enjoys a unique stance because it has modern equipment, it close to Kish and Qeshm FTZs and ports of the Persian Gulf

Allah-Morad Afifipour, the director-general of Ports and Maritime Department of Hormuzgan province, the total trade that has taken place in the port has been 34 million tons that shows a 7% growth compared to the same period of last year.

Afifipour said that the weight of the loded and unloaded goods was 23,442,765 tons, which shows a 9% growth, and added that 10,790,358 tons of oil products were also exported from the port. The amount is 2.6% more than last year.

He also said that Shahid Rajaee Port has done 1,574,711 tons of transshipping, a 17% growth, in the period.

Afifipour added that 1,763 vessels have docked in the harbors of the port, which show a 7.8% increase.

   
