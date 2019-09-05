Romanian, US members of foreign force killed in Afghanistan: NATO

News ID: 258334 Published: 1247 GMT September 05, 2019

A Romanian and a US member of foreign forces in Afghanistan were killed in the capital Kabul on Thursday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

“Two Resolute Support service members were killed in action,” according to the statement, Reuters.com reported. It gave no further details and withheld the names of the service members until next of kin were informed.

