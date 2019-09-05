RSS
0150 GMT September 05, 2019

News ID: 258334
Published: 1247 GMT September 05, 2019

Romanian, US members of foreign force killed in Afghanistan: NATO

A Romanian and a US member of foreign forces in Afghanistan were killed in the capital Kabul on Thursday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

“Two Resolute Support service members were killed in action,” according to the statement, Reuters.com reported.

It gave no further details and withheld the names of the service members until next of kin were informed.

 

 

   
