Official says rate of tourists' arrival in Iran increases by 40 percent

Around 3 million tourists visited Iran during first four months of this year (started March 21) which indicates 40 percent rise compared to the corresponding period last year, deputy minister of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Iran Vali Teymouri said on Thursday.

He added that 7.8 million tourists arrived in Iran last year which showed a 52-percent growth compared to the previous year, IRNA reported.

Over 80 percent of the foreign tourists travel to Iran for cultural and religious purposes, Teymouri underlined.

He went on to say that most tourists enter the country through Ilam, Kermanshah, Lorestan and Hamedan provinces.