Joint Iran-Afghan IT expo kicks off in Kabul

Although security and political stability are known as the most necessary thing Afghanistan needs, the country is also working closely with other states to develop its infrastructure. Launching exhibitions like this one in Kabul is one such move, Presstv Reported.

Iriana consortium from Iran and Siam business company from Afghanistan have organized the exhibition. Sixty other Afghan and Iranian companies have also participated here. They are optimistic about boosting ties between the two neighboring countries via launching such programs.

Visitors say Afghanistan must be updated with the latest technologies through such events.

In the eyes of Iranians, Afghanistan has too many commonalities with the Islamic Republic that urge both sides to cooperate with each other.

Different Iranian and Afghan products are available in this information technology exhibition. Visitors believe if the government strongly backs them, they can achieve more.