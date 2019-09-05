RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0413 GMT September 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258337
Published: 0342 GMT September 05, 2019

Joint Iran-Afghan IT expo kicks off in Kabul

Joint Iran-Afghan IT expo kicks off in Kabul

Kabul is hosting a three-day information technology exhibition. Iran and Afghanistan have jointly organized this event. Tens of Iranian and Afghan companies have participated in this exhibition to put on show their latest achievements.

Although security and political stability are known as the most necessary thing Afghanistan needs, the country is also working closely with other states to develop its infrastructure. Launching exhibitions like this one in Kabul is one such move, Presstv Reported.

Iriana consortium from Iran and Siam business company from Afghanistan have organized the exhibition. Sixty other Afghan and Iranian companies have also participated here. They are optimistic about boosting ties between the two neighboring countries via launching such programs.

Visitors say Afghanistan must be updated with the latest technologies through such events.

In the eyes of Iranians, Afghanistan has too many commonalities with the Islamic Republic that urge both sides to cooperate with each other.

Different Iranian and Afghan products are available in this information technology exhibition. Visitors believe if the government strongly backs them, they can achieve more.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
Afghan
Kabul
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2242 sec