0627 GMT September 05, 2019

Published: 0451 GMT September 05, 2019

Qataris enjoy Doha's international falcon exhibition

Qataris enjoy Doha's international falcon exhibition

Qataris passionate about falconry visit the S'hail exhibition, an international event held in Doha since 2017, where falconers can buy and sell their precious birds and everything they need for their desert hunting expedition, a tradition well rooted in the Qatari culture and passed on through generations from father to sons.

Qataris passionate about falconry visit the S'hail exhibition, an international event held in Doha since 2017, where falconers can buy and sell their precious birds and everything they need for their desert hunting expedition, a tradition well rooted in the Qatari culture and passed on through generations from father to sons, Presstv Reported.

 
   
