RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0628 GMT September 05, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258352
Published: 0523 GMT September 05, 2019

Spain: Astroland project recreates experience of human life on Mars inside cave

Spain: Astroland project recreates experience of human life on Mars inside cave

An innovative project called Astroland, located in Arredondo, Cantabria, recreates the experience of a human mission to Mars, as shown by footage recorded in the control center located in the outskirts of Santander.

The initiative takes participants, equipped with space suits, to the 'Ares station', a 1.5-km long and 50-meter high base located inside a cave that recreates the conditions of the red planet. Presstv Reported.

Once there, the participants assume the role of a team of astronauts who have been sent on a mission to the Martian surface.

As David Ceballos, founder of Astroland, explained that  the goal is to "establish the first human colony on Mars" for which they want to develop "all the technologies and skills necessary so that in a period of ten years, more or less, we will be ready to undertake this great milestone.”

In order to participate in one of these "Mars missions" of Astroland, a 26-day online course must be completed in advance, as well as an intensive physical training program.

The cost of this activity is over €5,000 ($5.524), according to the information published in different media.

 

   
KeyWords
Spain
Astroland
Mars
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/3803 sec