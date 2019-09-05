Spain: Astroland project recreates experience of human life on Mars inside cave

The initiative takes participants, equipped with space suits, to the 'Ares station', a 1.5-km long and 50-meter high base located inside a cave that recreates the conditions of the red planet. Presstv Reported.

Once there, the participants assume the role of a team of astronauts who have been sent on a mission to the Martian surface.

As David Ceballos, founder of Astroland, explained that the goal is to "establish the first human colony on Mars" for which they want to develop "all the technologies and skills necessary so that in a period of ten years, more or less, we will be ready to undertake this great milestone.”

In order to participate in one of these "Mars missions" of Astroland, a 26-day online course must be completed in advance, as well as an intensive physical training program.

The cost of this activity is over €5,000 ($5.524), according to the information published in different media.