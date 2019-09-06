Canadian PM’s oil pipeline tarnishes his climate credentials ahead of election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cast himself as a champion in the fight against climate change while pushing to expand an oil pipeline to help struggling producers, a contradiction that may hurt his re-election bid next month.

Trudeau’s Liberal government bought the Trans Mountain pipeline for C$4.5 billion ($3.40 billion) last year to ensure the expansion would proceed. Months later, a court blocked the project because it said the government had failed to adequately consult indigenous peoples living along the pipeline’s path, Reuters reported.

Work recently restarted after the government reapproved the project in June, but the pipeline hit another snag on Wednesday when a federal court said it would allow six legal challenges by First Nation groups to go ahead.

Canada is the world’s fourth-biggest producer of crude and the energy industry accounts for about 11 percent of annual nominal gross domestic product. But fierce environmentalist and indigenous opposition and years of regulatory delays have created an export pipeline impasse that has cost billions in investment dollars and thousands of jobs.

Although the pipeline expansion is widely expected to increase Canadian crude exports, it has been a headache for Trudeau who promised to be a standard-bearer for global action on climate change when he took office four years ago and is counting on support from environmentalists in next month’s vote.

“There is disappointment because he came in with big promises of doing politics differently. And that hasn’t materialized,” said Keith Stewart, senior energy strategist at Greenpeace Canada.

Opinion polls show the Liberals and their main rival, the Conservative Party, in a statistical tie ahead of the October election. Canadians rank both the economy and climate change as top issues heading into the contest.

Before buying the pipeline, Trudeau won plaudits in 2016 for committing Canada to the Paris Climate Agreement to reduce greenhouse gases. Two years later, his government passed a nationwide carbon-pricing plan that kicked in earlier this year.

Dueling priorities

The prime minister defended his two-pronged approach in an interview that aired this week on Netflix.

“Canadians know you can protect the environment and grow the economy at the same time,” Trudeau said.

He may be right. More than two-thirds of Canadians — 69 percent — say climate change should be a top priority for the government, according to an Angus Reid Institute poll published on Thursday but 58 percent also said oil and gas development should be a top priority alongside climate action.

Trans Mountain would triple crude volumes moving from Alberta to the British Columbia coast, and supporters say the expansion will revitalize the struggling oil and gas sector, which is concentrated in the western prairies.