1115 GMT September 06, 2019

News ID: 258357
Published: 0643 GMT September 06, 2019

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe dead at 95

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe dead at 95
CITIZEN TV

Robert Mugabe, the leader who led Zimbabwe to independence in 1980 and ruled for almost four decades, has died aged 95.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

His death was confirmed by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” a post on Mnangagwa’s official presidential Twitter account said.

On leading Zimbabwe to independence from Britain in 1980, Mugabe was feted as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation.

Mugabe was forced to resign in November 2017 after an army coup.

In November, Mnangagwa said Mugabe was no longer able to walk when he had been admitted to a hospital in Singapore, without saying what treatment Mugabe had been undergoing.

Officials often said he was being treated for a cataract, denying frequent private media reports that he had prostate cancer.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Mugabe
dead
Zimbabwe
 
