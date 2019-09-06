Fitch downgrades Hong Kong

Fitch Ratings Inc. downgraded Hong Kong as an issuer of long-term, foreign currency debt for the first time since 1995, saying that the territory’s recent political turmoil raises doubts about its governance.

The rating was lowered to AA from AA+ with a negative outlook, the company said in an emailed statement Friday. The last Fitch downgrade of Hong Kong took place before the return of the former British colony to China, Bloomberg reported.

Large-scale protests and unrest in the city have unnerved investors and raised the prospect of capital outflows from the financial hub, long seen as a safe haven. Almost three months of protests in the city have weakened an economy that had already been hit hard by the ongoing trade war between the US and China, the city’s two biggest trading partners.

“Months of persistent conflict and violence are testing the perimeters and pliability of the ‘one country, two systems’ framework that governs Hong Kong’s relationship with the mainland,” Fitch said in a statement. “The gradual rise in Hong Kong’s economic, financial, and socio-political linkages with the mainland implies its continued integration into China’s national governance system, which will present greater institutional and regulatory challenges over time.”

“Ongoing events have also inflicted long-lasting damage to international perceptions of the quality and effectiveness of Hong Kong’s governance system and rule of law, and have called into question the stability and dynamism of its business environment,” Fitch said.

The downgrade had little impact on the city’s financial markets, with the MSCI Hong Kong Index trading 0.4 percent higher and the local dollar little changed.

“Hong Kong is definitely entering an economic recession, as the protests deal a blow to the city’s tourism and domestic consumption,” said Iris Pang, an economist at ING bank NV. “But I don’t think the issues of demonstrations and weak governance will last forever, and the financial industry will remain stable. So the situation won’t be so bad in the longer term.”

The city’s gross domestic product will grow by one percent this year and 1.4 percent in 2020, Pang added. Real gross-domestic product growth for Hong Kong is now forecast to be 0 percent this year, implying an “outright contraction” in the second half of 2019, Fitch said. The city will see 1.2 percent growth next year, the agency estimated.