Lebanon's Aoun warns Israel would bear results of any attack

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun warned on Friday that Israel would bear the consequences of any attack, days after a flare-up at the border between Israel and Hezbollah.

The long-time enemies, who last fought a month-long war in 2006, had been on alert after two drones crashed in a Beirut suburb on Aug. 25, Reuters reported.

The frontier between the two countries has remained calm since Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah traded fire on Sunday.

Aoun, a political ally of Hezbollah, has likened the crash of the drones, including one that exploded, to a “declaration of war.”

“Any attack on Lebanon’s sovereignty ... will be met with legitimate self-defense which Israel will bear all the consequences of,” Aoun’s office cited him as saying on Friday in a meeting with UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis.

On Sunday, Hezbollah fired a number of antitank missiles at an Israeli military base and vehicles near the border in response to an Israeli air raid last week that killed two of its fighters in Syria, as well as an Israeli drone attack on southern Beirut, according to Press TV.

According to the Lebanese resistance movement, the missiles launched from Lebanon destroyed an armored personnel carrier in Avivim in northern Israel, killing or wounding those inside it. The Israeli military, however, alleged the attack did not lead to any casualties. The Israeli military said it fired 100 shells inside Lebanon in return.

Israel denied that the Hezbollah operation had caused casualties, but photos of Israeli soldiers transporting injured people later spread on social media.

The Arabic-language Al-Manar satellite television station affiliated with Hezbollah later aired footage of the attack, documenting its operation.

On Monday evening, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the Israeli regime against any future attacks on Lebanon, stressing that all Israeli forces will be at risk in such a case.