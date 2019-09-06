UNWTO chief congratulates Mounesan as Iran’s tourism minister

Secretary General of the United Nations' World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili congratulated Ali-Asghar Mounesan on his recent appointment as Iran's minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts.

In a letter, the Georgian politician expressed pleasure over the establishment of Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, describing Mounesan’s appointment as the result of his indefatigable efforts when he was taking the helm of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), IRNA wrote.

The WTO chief also hailed the Iranian government for this structural change as a sign of its special attitude toward cultural heritage and real power of tourism.

Describing Iran as a valuable member of the WTO, he hoped that bilateral ties will further improve following the change in Iran’s cultural heritage structure.

Based on articles 87 and 133 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran and vote of confidence of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, President Hassan Rouhani appointed Mounesan as the minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts on September 3.