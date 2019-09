Iran’s deputy minister: Foreign tourist visits rise 40%

Around three million foreign tourists visited Iran during first four months of the current Iranian year (started March 21), showing a 40 percent rise compared to the corresponding period last year, said a tourism official.

Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran Vali Teymouri added, “Last year, 7.8 million foreign tourists visited Iran’s tourist attractions, compared to the year before, the number grew by 52 percent,” IRNA reported.

Over 80 percent of the foreign tourists travel to Iran for cultural and religious purposes, Teymouri underlined.

He noted that most tourists enter the country through Ilam, Kermanshah, Lorestan and Hamedan provinces.