US offers captain millions to hand over Iran’s oil tanker

Zarif: US resorts to outright blackmail

A senior US official personally offered several million dollars to the Indian captain of an Iranian oil tanker which rejected the bribe, the State Department confirmed.

The Financial Times reported that Brian Hook, the State Department pointman on Iran, sent emails to captain Akhilesh Kumar in which he offered "good news" of millions in US cash to live comfortably if he steered the Adrian Darya 1 to a country where it could be seized.

"We have seen the Financial Times article and can confirm that the details are accurate," a State Department spokeswoman said, AFP reported on Thursday.

"We have conducted extensive outreach to several ship captains as well as shipping companies warning them of the consequences of providing support to a foreign terrorist organization," she said, referring to Iran's elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

The Adrian Darya 1 was held for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar on suspicion that it was set to deliver oil from Iran to Syria – a violation of European Union sanctions which Iran had denied.

Gibraltar released the ship, formerly called the Grace 1, on August 18 over US protests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif mocked Hook's initiative as he pointed to the Financial Times story.

"Having failed at piracy, the US resorts to outright blackmail – deliver us Iran's oil and receive several million dollars or be sanctioned yourself," Zarif tweeted.

No reply from captain

US authorities said that Kumar, 43, took over as captain in Gibraltar. After he apparently did not respond to the US offer, the Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions both on the ship and on Kumar himself, freezing any assets he may have in the United States and criminalizing any US financial transactions with him.

"Any US or foreign persons that engage in certain transactions with designated persons or entities may themselves be exposed to sanctions," the first State Department spokeswoman said.

The Adrian Daya 1 has been elusive since sailing off from Gibraltar.

The United States also announced Wednesday that it was imposing sanctions on a shipping network alleged to be tied to the IRGC – and offering up to $15 million for information that could disrupt the unit's finances.

The US Treasury Department claimed that the shipping network sold more than $500 million this spring, mostly in Syria.

After pulling from a multilateral nuclear accord with Iran last year in May, the United States unilaterally imposed sanctions aimed at ending all oil sales by Iran.