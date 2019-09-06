‘Adventures from China and Iran’ unveiled in Beijing

The Persian translation of ‘Adventures from China and Iran’ written by the former Chinese ambassador to Iran, Liu Jin Tong was unveiled in Beijing.

The unveiling ceremony was held in Iranian Embassy in China and was attended by Iranian Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh and Chinese professors of Persian language, IRNA wrote.

The experiences of 29 Iranian and Chinese citizens on work, life as well as education in Iran and China have been reproduced in the book.

Iran’s Cultural Attaché Abbas-Ali Vafaei said that in the past finding an Iranian who could translate Chinese language was a difficult task, but recent bilateral cooperation made it very easy to find them.

Persian language and literature is being taught at seven universities in China at the present time.