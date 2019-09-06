RSS
0507 GMT September 06, 2019

News ID: 258383
Published: 0235 GMT September 06, 2019

‘The Irishman’ to close Tokyo Int’l Film Festival

‘The Irishman’ to close Tokyo Int’l Film Festival

Tokyo International Film Festival announced that Martin Scorsese’s Netflix-backed ‘The Irishman’ will play as its closing film on November 5, while Masayuki Suo’s ‘Talking the Pictures’ will receive a Gala Screening on October 31.

Scorsese’s epic story of organized crime in post-war America travels to Tokyo following its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27 and a few other screenings in the US and Europe. The film is also booked to play at the Hamptons Film Festival on October 11 and close the London Film Festival on October 13, screendaily.com wrote.

Last year, Tokyo International Film Festival also gave a big screen outing to Netflix-based ‘Roma’, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, which played in its Special Screenings section.

Starring Ryo Narita and Yuina Kuroshima, ‘Talking the Pictures’ is a period drama revolving around the Japanese performers, known as ‘katsudo-benshi’, who provided live narration for silent films.

Tokyo has already announced its opening film, Yoji Yamada’s ‘Tora-san, Wish You Were Here’, and will reveal the rest of its line-up on September 26. This year’s edition of the festival runs October 28 to November 5.

 

 

   
