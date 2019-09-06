Iran, Indonesia discuss plans to expand relations

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi discussed ways to promote political and economic cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the level of political and parliamentary negotiations and economic cooperation between Tehran and Jakarta, stressing the need for the expansion of ties, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

The two foreign ministers also supported closer consultations on the Islamic world’s major issues, Palestine in particular, and called for the continuation of interaction over the main regional issues within the framework of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the other international bodies.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Indonesia after a trip to Bangladesh, where he delivered a speech to the 3rd meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The tour to the Asian countries was the second round of the Iranian foreign minister’s Asian tour. Last week, Zarif visited China, Japan and Malaysia.