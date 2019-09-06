Ex-Vienna mayor encourages Austrian firms to boost trade with Iran

The former mayor of Vienna, Michael Häupl, criticized Washington's hostile policies against Tehran, stating that Austrian companies should show greater courage in trade with Iran.

After a meeting with Tehran's Mayor Pirouz Hanachi in Vienna on Thursday, who was in the Austrian capital to attend the 4th International Mayors Summit (IMS) dubbed “Bridge for Cities”, Häupl noted that there are powers that are influential in Austria, IRNA reported.

Hanachi arrived in Vienna at the head of a high-ranking delegation from Tehran Municipality late on Monday. He was officially invited to attend the summit by his Austrian counterpart, Michael Ludwig, and Li Yong, the director general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) at initiative of which the summit was held.

However, Häupl said, regarding local and city collaboration, Austrian companies are required to show greater courage and step forward.

The former Vienna mayor stressed that in urban areas, expansion of cooperation between cities should not be dependent on or impacted by international policies, adding nevertheless, such steps should be taken that will benefit people.

He, who is the president of Vienna Science and Technology Fund, described the current level of relations between the Austrian capital and Tehran as "very excellent", adding this is not merely a claim as proven on the basis of the cooperation document signed between the two sides a couple of years ago.

The agreement between Tehran and Vienna was signed by the mayors of the two capitals in June 2016 in the fields of urban development and planning, public transport, waste management, energy efficiency, tourism, culture and economy.

“Vienna is cooperating with many cities. However, I think the document of cooperation with Tehran has been drawn up realistically.”

From the very first day, positive practical measures have been taken to implement the document, said Häupl.

Häupl was the mayor of Vienna during 1994-2018. He was replaced by Ludwig last year.

On Friday, Hanachi traveled to Berlin to attend a meeting with his German counterpart, Michael Müller. He is expected to return to Tehran today.