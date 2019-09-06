TCCIM: Iran’s monthly non-oil exports fetched $3.2b in August

Domestic Economy Desk

Iran exported non-oil products worth $3.2 billion during July 23-August 22, 2019, indicating a 3.2 percent growth compared to the figure for the preceding 31 day period.

According to a report by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIM), although the value of Iran’s non-oil exports in the 31 day time span to August 22 was 3.2 percent higher than that of the preceding month, the figure was $500 million less than the country’s average monthly overseas sales in the year to March 2019, which amounted to $3.7 billion, Mehr News Agency wrote.

The report added that the value of Iran’s goods exports during July 23-August 22, 2019 indicated a 16 percent decrease compared to the revenue generated by the country’s overseas sales during the same duration a year ago.

In addition, in the month to August 22, 2019, Iran imported products worth $3.4 billion, showing an 8.1-percent decline compared to the figure for the same period last year. The figure was also 15 percent less than the country’s foreign purchases during June 22-July 23, 2019.

In addition, Iran’s imports during July 23-August 22, 2019 were $100 million less than the county’s average monthly foreign purchases in the year to March 2019, which stood at $3.5 billion.