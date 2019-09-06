Armenian FM: Iran’s president expected to attend EAEU Summit

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are expected to attend the upcoming Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Summit.

“We are preparing for this summit. We expect that it will be held with the participation of heads of EAEU member states and guests who cooperate with the EAEU, including Iran and Singapore,” the Armenian foreign minister said in press conference on Friday, according to Armenpress.

The EAEU Summit will take place in Yerevan on October 1.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has invited the Iranian president and Singapore’s prime minister to participate in the summit.

During the Friday press conference, Mnatsakanyan told reporters that Armenia will continue its friendly relations with Iran.

He said that Yerevan has a broad agenda in relations with Tehran which is aimed at strengthening cooperation both in the fields of regional security and development.