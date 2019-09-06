Minister: Tehran-Beijing ties constructive

Iran’s Labor Minister Mohammad Shariatmadari, in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua, described bilateral ties between the two countries as constructive, and called for strategic cooperation in bilateral and international arenas.

During Thursday’s meeting with Chang Hua, Shariatmadari described Iran-China relations in the international arena as constructive and voiced Iran's readiness for exchanging delegations, Fars News Agency reported.

He added that the two countries enjoy old and friendly relations which could be strategic at bilateral and international levels.

Referring to President Hassan Rouhani's negotiation with Chinese officials at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he underlined that the negotiations could be regarded as a roadmap for both sides' cooperation.

He expressed Iran's readiness for exchanging specialized delegations to implement the terms of the signed MoUs.

Chang Hua, for his part, stated that both sides' friendship has been long-lasting and the Silk Road has linked them together.

He also announced his country's readiness for developing relations, noting that China has tendency to cooperate with Iran in labor and social security.

Last Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his country and China share a common outlook on bilateral, regional and global developments, lauding his “constructive” talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"We have common views on bilateral, regional and international affairs," Zarif said, in a Mandarin message posted on his page on Twitter.

The top diplomat added that he had a “broad and constructive dialogue” with his “good friend, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.”

"I proposed a 25-year roadmap to consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and to make a positive contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative,” Zarif added.