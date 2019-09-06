Official: Five-month non-oil exports from southern port up 15%

Non-oil exports from Shahid Rajaee Port, in southern Iran, increased 15 percent during March 21-August 22, 2019 year-on-year, said the director general of the Ports and Maritime Organization of the southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan.

This was achieved despite the reimposition of US unilateral sanctions on the country, according to IRNA.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

To battle the US hostile economic policies, Iran has focused on exporting services and non-oil products to generate the foreign currency it requires for imports.

Allah-Morad Afifipour added as per the official statistics, 16.65 million tons of non-oil goods were exported from Shahid Rajaee Port during the five month period to August 22, 2019.

The Iranian port conducts trade transactions with 80 big ports. Shahid Rajaee Free Trade Zone is located at the center of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), which connects the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea and then to Saint Petersburg, Russia, and northern Europe.

The port is a strategic point and enjoys a unique trade status in the light of its modern equipment and proximity to Kish and Qeshm free trade zones as well as other ports in the Persian Gulf.

Afifipour put the total weight of the goods (oil and non-oil products) loaded and unloaded in the port during the five-month duration to August 22, 2019 at 34 million tons, adding it showed a seven percent growth compared to the figure for the same period of last year.

He said the weight of the non-oil products loaded and unloaded in the port in this period stood at 23.44 million tons, indicating a nine percent rise year-on-year

The official added 10.79 million tons of oil products were also transited via the port in the five month duration to August 22, 2019, which was 2.6 percent higher than that of the same period last year.