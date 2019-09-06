Pre Brexit chaos throwing UK public services on the backburner

British MPs from across the political spectrum have been given very little time after returning from their summer break to find ways of stopping Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s no-deal package from going through.

Meanwhile, the Government threatened Conservative MPs that they would not be reselected as candidates in any future election if they oppose its Brexit strategy, Presstv Reported.

With all the drama, members of parliament must consider treating legislation on public services, on which every Briton relies, as of lesser importance.

Britons have surely understood that the economic and political freedoms they had been promised, and had hoped for during the 2016 Brexit vote, have been bastardized into a future of uncertainty under Mr. Johnson’s push for a no-deal Brexit.

Government workers have also realized that budgets have been slashed under austerity while coupled with a rise in demand for services, and the outlook is further worsened by the impending Brexit chaos.

According to health tech leaders, the NHS is living “in the dark ages” when it comes to technology, while outpatient services “would still be recognised” by Victorian doctors.

Initially, Boris Johnson made the NHS central to his first weeks in office, alongside his other “people’s priorities” of crime and schools.

But, critics now say that Boris Johnson’s crime fighting crusade is just vote-winning spin for a possible general election.

Emergency and Public Services have planned their moves in case a no-deal goes through, but who will now help these very services whilst the debate in Parliament continues? Will they be used as bargaining chips in the next rounds of the Brexit saga?