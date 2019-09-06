Muslims observe International Hazrat Ali Asghar Day

It’s the international day of Hazrat Ali Asghar (AS). Over 50,000 mothers and their toddlers gathered in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium to honor the martyrdom of the youngest son of Imam Hussein (AS) in the battle of Karbala in Iraq in the 7th century, Presstv Reported.

Similar programs were held on the same day and in more than 45 countries across the globe to honor the youngest martyr of Karbala. Hazrat Ali Asghar's martyrdom at 6 months of age occurred on the 10th day of Muharram, which is known as Ashura.

Muharram is the first month on the Islamic calendar. During the month, mourners take to the streets and gather in mosques and other religious places to grieve in different rituals the martyrdom of the 3rd Shia Imam. The mourning rituals reach their peak on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, when Imam Hussein and his 72 companions were martyred in Iraq in the 7th century.