Israeli drone attacks on Iraq launched from US airbases: Iraqi Cmdr.

Ali al-Yasseri, the commander of the Iraqi resistance group Saraya al-Khorasani, says all Israeli attacks on Iraq were indirect, and were launched from US bases inside Iraq.

"The drones flying in the Iraqi airspace had taken off from the US bases," he told Al Alam News Network, Presstv Reported.

The Iraqi commander said the resistance forces have in the past defeated the Israelis and are capable of doing so again thanks to their increased power today.

"The Hashd al-Shaabi today enjoys a very great power to create a new victory for Iraq," he said.

Iraq's military said on August 26 it had launched an investigation into an Israeli strike that killed two Hashd al-Sha’abi fighters near the town of al-Qa’im close to the country's western border with Syria.

Arabic-language al-Ahad TV television network reported on July 19 that a drone had dropped explosives onto a base belonging to the pro-government Popular Mobilization Units near the town of Amerli, located about 170 kilometers north of the capital, in the early hours of the day, killing at least one PMU fighter and injuring four others.

The Israeli regime has also a record of attacking the forces fighting Takfiri Daesh terrorists in Syria.

It was reported on Thursday that the Popular Mobilization Units have formed their own Air Force Directorate after government probes revealed that the Israeli regime could be behind several attacks on the bases of the volunteer forces.

However, a PMU source on Friday dismissed the allegations, saying no order has been issued for the formation of a PMU Air Force.

108 trucks move US military equipment from Jordan to Iraq

Meanwhile, a local official in Anbar province said a convoy of 108 large trucks loaded with various military equipment coming from Jordan has arrived in Iraq through Trebil border crossing, and transferred them to the Ayn al-Asad Airbase, west of Anbar.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that "the convoy was accompanied by a security company called Kingdom of Peacock."

Back in May, it was reported that the notorious US mercenary firm Blackwater has returned to Iraq, and is training defeated Daesh terrorists at the Ayn al-Asad airbase.

Blackwater was expelled from Iraq in 2007 after its mercenaries killed 14 civilians in Baghdad’s Nisour Square in a crime that marked the peak of its violations against Iraqis during the US invasion of the country.