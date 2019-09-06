Yemeni forces fire ballistic missile at Najran airport in southern Saudi Arabia

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the short-range Badr-1 missile struck hangars for unmanned aerial vehicles at Najran Regional Airport with great precision on Friday afternoon, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported, Presstv Reported.

He added that the missile strike caused disruption of air traffic for a while.

Saree underlined that the attack was in line with the legitimate right to self-defense.

On Thursday, Yemeni missile units and fighters from Popular Committees fired a number of Badr-1 missiles at the same airport and some units of the Royal Saudi Land Forces. Saree said at the time that the projectiles had brought air traffic in and out of the airport to a halt.

Yemeni forces strike Saudi army positions in Najran with new missile

Also on Friday, dozens of Saudi troopers and Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi were killed and injured when the Yemeni fighters launched an offensive against their positions in Najran.

The spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces said a newly-developed medium-range ballistic missile, named Qassem (Raider), was launched to target the strongholds of Saudi soldiers and their mercenaries in the al-Sadis area.

Separately, a large number of Saudi-paid militiamen were killed and injured when Yemeni forces targeted their positions in the Nati' district of Yemen’s central province of al-Bayda with a Zelzal-1 (Earthquake-1) missile and a barrage of artillery rounds.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 91,000 lives over the past four and a half years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.