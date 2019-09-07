Chalus Road a landmark scene and ecotourism hub

Chalus is not just a road; it's spectacular sight-seeing tourist resort to fill your time if you're not a traveler to the north of Iran.

It has both a historical place and a venue for recreation and sports. If you are bored of the road and the usual traffic jams on the side of the road, there are peddlers and sometimes restaurants that offer Aash (a thick soup/stew, which is usually served hot and is part of Iranian cuisine) and lentils, and you can refresh yourself a little bit and drive then, IRNA wrote.

Chalous Road also known as Kandovan Road, is an important road in Iran especially for the people of Tehran, a large number of whom drive to popular tourist attractions in the north of Iran on weekends and for holidays.

This road is one of the busiest in Iran, There is a tunnel in the road named Kandovan which is built in four years from 1935 until 1939.

A meandering road in the heart of the mountain, which for all of us is more than a road to reach a lush destination in the heart of the north of the country. The path that runs through the rocks and along the river is always in conflict with nature. Chalus Road is one of the routes that can itself be an attractive tourist destination.

Shahrestanak Village

Situated 55 kilometers from Karaj, on the slopes of Tochal, Shahrestanak is a lush village with tall poplar trees and nice, pleasant weather. The beloved village of Nasser al-Din Shah whose relics is still present in the village.

The historic village 88 kms from Tehran, dates back to the 6th century AH. A spring of water here attracted people who settled here.

Of course, the village also has a hiking route from the west of the resort to the north of Tehran. In Shahrestanak, don't miss the ancient Nasseri palace and its old inscriptions, the old gardens alley, the herd of springs.

Lovely Dizin

Chalus Road is not just a road, it hosts athletes alongside the natural attractions and maze of summer and winter. Along with some of the most famous peaks for hiking, you can enjoy fun and sporty recreation at the international Dizin Ski Resort, 5 km from Karaj.

You can go to Dizin via Shemshak and Chalus Road. If you take the Chalus Road from Karaj, you can go to Delkouh and the village of Walitrud instead of continuing north on Karaj and Gachsar. After the village of Valitrood and several residential complexes you reach the Dizin Ski Resort.

Dizin is the first ski and winter sport resort in Iran which has been officially recognized and granted the title by the International Ski Federation for its capability in administrating official and international competitions.

The ski season in Dizin lasts from December to May, due to its high altitude. The highest ski lift reaches 3,600 meters (11,800 ft), making it one of the 40 highest ski resorts in the world.

Valasht Lake

Valasht Lake situated at the southwest of Chalus and northeast of Kelardasht District among deep valleys. It is about 15 hectare and its average depth is 20 meters. Water capacity of the lake is estimated to be about three million square meters and it contains fresh water.

That is why it has become the shelter for migrant birds, fish and other sea creatures. All those interested in mountain climbing, desirable weather, fishing and staying in a peaceful and ideal environment can choose this place to spend time. You can access the lake through Marzanabad and the western side of Chalus Road.