Four Iranians picked as ICOM members

Three Iranian museum curators Golnaz Golsabahi, Fatemeh Ahmadi and Damon Monzavi and ICOM-Iran director Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei were elected to be the members of International Council of Museums (ICOM).

They were picked at the 25th general conference of the ICOM which was held at Kyoto, Japan, from September 1-7, ISNA wrote.

Golsabahi, the museum curator of Cultural Institution of Mostazafan Foundation Museums, was elected as a member of the executive board of ICOM.

For the second time, curator of Tehran-based Iran Medical Sciences History Museum was elected as a member of the executive board of UMAC, the International Committee for University Museums and Collections.

In 2013, she was also elected as the UMAC executive member at the 24th General Conference of ICOM which was held in Milan.

Damon Monzavi, managing director of Gem Stones Museum at Tehran’s Sa’dabad Historical-Cultural Complex, was appointed as the member of ICOMON, the ICOM's International Committee for Money and Banking Museums.

In 2013, he became the advisor to Marjo Ritta Saloniemi, chairperson of Marketing and Public Relations (MPR) at the ICOM’s International Committee for Marketing and Public Relations.

For the second time in a row, ICOM-Iran director Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei was elected as the executive board members of ASPAC, the ICOM Regional Organization for Asia and the Pacific.

The 25th general conference of ICOM hosted about 4,000 experts from more than 110 countries and territories gathering to discuss a wide range of topics, including the problems being faced by museums and the roles they should play.