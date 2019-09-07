RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0654 GMT September 07, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258417
Published: 0232 GMT September 07, 2019

Four Iranians picked as ICOM members

Four Iranians picked as ICOM members

Three Iranian museum curators Golnaz Golsabahi, Fatemeh Ahmadi and Damon Monzavi and ICOM-Iran director Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei were elected to be the members of International Council of Museums (ICOM).

They were picked at the 25th general conference of the ICOM which was held at Kyoto, Japan, from September 1-7, ISNA wrote.

Golsabahi, the museum curator of Cultural Institution of Mostazafan Foundation Museums, was elected as a member of the executive board of ICOM.

For the second time, curator of Tehran-based Iran Medical Sciences History Museum was elected as a member of the executive board of UMAC, the International Committee for University Museums and Collections.

In 2013, she was also elected as the UMAC executive member at the 24th General Conference of ICOM which was held in Milan.

Damon Monzavi, managing director of Gem Stones Museum at Tehran’s Sa’dabad Historical-Cultural Complex, was appointed as the member of ICOMON, the ICOM's International Committee for Money and Banking Museums.

In 2013, he became the advisor to Marjo Ritta Saloniemi, chairperson of Marketing and Public Relations (MPR) at the ICOM’s International Committee for Marketing and Public Relations.

For the second time in a row, ICOM-Iran director Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaei was elected as the executive board members of ASPAC, the ICOM Regional Organization for Asia and the Pacific.

The 25th general conference of ICOM hosted about 4,000 experts from more than 110 countries and territories gathering to discuss a wide range of topics, including the problems being faced by museums and the roles they should play.

 

 

   
KeyWords
ICOM
members
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 2/4842 sec