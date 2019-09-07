Iran directorو actor awarded at Venice festival’s side event

An international, prestigious cultural foundation in Italy, Blue Knowledge, awarded Iranian-Armenian director of ‘Yeva’, Anahid Abad, with the Marco Polo Project Award on the sidelines of Venice International Film Festival.

Iranian actor, who is known for his role in ‘Queen’ and ‘A Five Star’, Homayoun Ershadi also received the same award.

The award was part of the Marco Polo Project of the Blue Knowledge – a cultural foundation established in 1992 with the initial aim of supporting cultural projects in Africa. Over the years, it expanded its activities to cover all cultural fields, including art, cinema, literature and music. Blue Knowledge organizes events, seminars and workshops and grants awards to spread and promote art across the world, ifilmtv.com reported.

Blue knowledge was in charge of screening the film and is slated to fund Abad’s next film project.

‘Yeva’ was screened on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 76th Venice festival which wrapped up on September 7 in Italy. The prestigious festival opened on August 28 with the screening of ‘The Truth’, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

The film is about a young woman named Yeva who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh, after her husband’s tragic death and takes refuge in one of the villages in the disputed enclave of Karabakh, Armenia.