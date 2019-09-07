Tofuzi 2019 to host two Iranian animations

Two Iranian animations ‘Stair’ directed by Siamak Vahed and ‘Sink’ by Mahboubeh Kalaei will be screened at the 11th Tofuzi International Festival of Animated Film in Batumi, Georgia.

‘Stair’ and ‘Sink’ will take part at the adult competition program and student competition section of the festival respectively, ISNA wrote.

“The candle was flickering…I went outside and found myself on the stairs,” reads the short synopsis of the Vahed’s animation.

In ‘Sink’, dregs of coffee shaped like a man and a woman come out of two cups left in the sink.

Tofuzi International Festival of Animated Film will take place on October 21 to 26 in the city of Batumi, capital of Adjara, Georgia.

The festival aims to encourage the exchange of creative experiences, search of new ideas, styles and technologies, according to the event’s website.