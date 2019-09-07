RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0653 GMT September 07, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258419
Published: 0238 GMT September 07, 2019

Tofuzi 2019 to host two Iranian animations

Tofuzi 2019 to host two Iranian animations

Two Iranian animations ‘Stair’ directed by Siamak Vahed and ‘Sink’ by Mahboubeh Kalaei will be screened at the 11th Tofuzi International Festival of Animated Film in Batumi, Georgia.

‘Stair’ and ‘Sink’ will take part at the adult competition program and student competition section of the festival respectively, ISNA wrote.

“The candle was flickering…I went outside and found myself on the stairs,” reads the short synopsis of the Vahed’s animation.

In ‘Sink’, dregs of coffee shaped like a man and a woman come out of two cups left in the sink.

Tofuzi International Festival of Animated Film will take place on October 21 to 26 in the city of Batumi, capital of Adjara, Georgia.

The festival aims to encourage the exchange of creative experiences, search of new ideas, styles and technologies, according to the event’s website.

 

   
KeyWords
Tofuzi
animations
IranDaily
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/9057 sec