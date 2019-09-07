RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0653 GMT September 07, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258420
Published: 0250 GMT September 07, 2019

Iran's five-month copper cathode production at 110,000 tons

Iran's five-month copper cathode production at 110,000 tons

The National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) produced 110,000 tons of copper cathode in the first five months of current Iranian year (March 21-August 22), announced managing director of the company.

Ardeshir Sa’d-Mohammadi also said on Saturday that Khatun Abad Smelting Plant, subsidiary of NICICO has plans to increase its annual production to 120,000 tons from current 80,000 tons by mid-March 2020, imidro.gov.ir reported.

The official also added that NICICO’s annual copper cathode exports will increase 100 percent by the end of current Iranian year, according to company’s strategy.

According to a report by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Iran's copper cathode production capacity will reach 655,000 tons by 2025.

Iran's copper reserves stand at 21 million tons which is 1.3 percent of the global total, the report added.

The NICICO's copper concentrate production capacity is currently over 1.2 million tons per year and, based on a development plan, this figure is set to reach 2.5 million tons by 2025.

At present, six copper mines are operating in the country.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
copper
cathode
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/7723 sec