Ardakanian: New committee to expedite Tehran-Kabul electricity cooperation

Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Saturday that Tehran and Kabul have recently finalized an agreement which will lead to the formation of a joint cooperation committee intended to speed up implementation of joint projects, particularly in the field of electricity.

“Setting up a joint working group was agreed by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and now, we are waiting for the establishment of the committee as soon as possible,” he added, according to Fars News Agency.

In this committee, date for organizing summit of joint economic cooperation commission will be consulted, the minister said, adding, “Then, necessary measures will be taken for holding the summit.”

Ardakanian pointed to the agreement inked between Iran and Afghanistan for repairing Afghan’s electricity transformers and turbines and added, “Necessary measures have been taken in this respect.”

Last month, Tehran and Kabul signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase bilateral cooperation on repairing the electricity grid and upgrading power transmission equipment of Afghanistan

According to the MoU, which was signed on August 18 in the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of repairing the worn out power transmission equipment, construction of armor lines, synchronization of two countries' grids and issues related to the electricity industry.

Iranian Deputy Energy Minister Homayun Haeri and the Director General of TAVANIR Company Mohammad Hassan Motavallizadeh signed the MoU on behalf of Tehran and Director General of Afghanistan Electricity Company Amanallah Ghaleb signed it on behalf of the Afghan government.

The largest exporter and importer of electricity in the Middle East, Iran plays an important role in power supply in the region.

Iran is currently supplying Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan with electricity, Motavallizadeh said on January 4, adding that the country is poised to double the volume of its power export to neighboring countries.