Hormuzgan non-oil exports over $12b

The southern province of Hormuzgan exported $12.697 billion worth of non-oil goods during March 21-August 22, said the head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of the province.

Khalil Qasemi said that it was targeted to export $12.5 billion worth of non-oil commodities for the five-month period, reported shatanews.ir.

The official also added that Hormuzgan Province exported $5.38 billion worth of non-oil goods during March 21-August 22, 2018.

He added iron ore, ethylene, bitumen, chemical and mineral fertilizers were the main exported products during the said period.

China, the UAE, Thailand, India, Oman and Ghana were the top importers of Hormuzgan products, Qasemi said.