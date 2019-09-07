RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0652 GMT September 07, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258427
Published: 0310 GMT September 07, 2019

Hormuzgan non-oil exports over $12b

Hormuzgan non-oil exports over $12b

The southern province of Hormuzgan exported $12.697 billion worth of non-oil goods during March 21-August 22, said the head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of the province.

Khalil Qasemi said that it was targeted to export $12.5 billion worth of non-oil commodities for the five-month period, reported shatanews.ir.

The official also added that Hormuzgan Province exported $5.38 billion worth of non-oil goods during March 21-August 22, 2018.

He added iron ore, ethylene, bitumen, chemical and mineral fertilizers were the main exported products during the said period.

China, the UAE, Thailand, India, Oman and Ghana were the top importers of Hormuzgan products, Qasemi said.

 

   
KeyWords
Hormuzgan
non-oil
exports
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3244 sec