Envoy: Caracas-Tehran ties unbreakable

Venezuelan envoy to Tehran, Carlos Antonio Alcalá Cordones, described as unbreakable relations between Caracas and Tehran, saying US hostile measures against Venezuela and Iran will not shatter the unity between the two countries.

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, the envoy stressed that the US unilateral acts, which are aimed at stopping progress in the expansion of relations between Venezuela and Iran and are targeting the lives of people in the two countries as well as their welfare, have only made the two governments and nations more united against imperialism.

Describing Venezuela and Iran as two of the world’s important energy hubs and also prominent members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said although both countries are under the most intense economic, financial and trade pressures imposed ever by the US, Venezuela and Iran have been able to stand against Washington’s maximum pressure campaign.

Elaborating on Venezuela-Iran relations, the ambassador noted that the diplomatic and trade ties between two countries is developing significantly.

“Both countries are cooperating closely in energy, defense and trade sectors.”

Commenting on the exchange of high-ranking delegations between Venezuela and Iran, he said the two countries’ technical committee meeting will be held in Tehran in the near future.

The Venezuelan diplomat described Iran as a united and powerful country in all fields.

Iran’s success, stability and endurance over past four decades have been the outcomes of its integrated existence which has been ensured and is being reflected by the country’s culture, Islam, wise and prudent leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and ongoing development, the envoy noted.

“I have no doubt that the people of Iran will continue their progress and surmount all obstacles.”

He added the resumption of direct flights between Caracas and Tehran by Conviasa and Mahan Air airlines is a step toward strengthening ties between two countries in the field of tourism.