Iranian border guard killed in clashes with armed elements

An Iranian border guard was killed in clashes with armed elements in country's northwestern Kurdestan Province.

In a statement released on Saturday, Iranian police identified the guard as Majid Shiripaz from the city of Khomein in Markazi Province, central Iran, Press TV wrote.

Shiripaz, police said, was killed in a shootout with counter-revolutionary forces at the zero point of the Iran-Iraq border in the town of Marivan.

Another border guard was injured in the battle, the police statement added.

The armed counterrevolutionary elements were trying to illegally enter Iran but had to go back after the border guards opened fire on them. The militants suffered heavy casualties, according to the statement.

Iranian forces usually engage in clashes with terrorist groups in border regions and most of times manage to thwart their attempts to infiltrate the country and carry out attacks.