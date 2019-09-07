Barca president rules out January Neymar bid

Neymar's on-off-off-on switch to Spain dominated the headlines for the majority of the summer, but Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu told reporters that the Brazilian is not part of Barca's recruitment plans in January.

No, honestly. Bartomeu stated that Barcelona have no interest in making a move for Neymar in January, despite the incessant speculation linking the player with a return to the Camp Nou, espn.com reported.

"He's not in the plans for January," Bartomeu said. "Barcelona couldn't meet PSG's demands [this summer]. Barcelona never offered players for Neymar, it was PSG that asked for them. We did everything possible to sign him. It's a fact that Neymar asked PSG to negotiate only with Barcelona. Lionel Messi didn't tell me to sign Neymar, that's a myth. The players don't have a say in signings."

So there you go. Neymar isn't coming back. For the time being at least.

In addition to his Neymar revelations, Bartomeu has confirmed that Messi can walk away from the club – for nothing – at the end of the penultimate season of his contract.

"Messi signed until 2021," he said. "It was agreed that at the end of the penultimate season he is at liberty to leave for free. He has earned that freedom to decide his future, but he is very cule and I am calm. Xavi, Iniesta and Puyol had the same clause. We couldn't give Messi a different clause, but I repeat, I am in no doubt he will stay for many years."