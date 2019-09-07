Juan Manuel Correa placed in induced coma one week after fatal F2 crash

Juan Manuel Correa, the driver seriously injured in a Formula 2 crash which killed Anthoine Hubert in Belgium last weekend, has been placed in an induced coma.

Correa is in a critical but stable condition after being diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome. The Ecuador-born American broke both his legs and sustained spinal cord damage after the 160mph accident last weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, the Guardian reported.

The 20-year-old was transferred from Liège to a hospital in London, where he is now in intensive care after complications arose, leading to Correa suffering acute respiratory failure.

A statement released by Correa’s family said: “As time has progressed, new complications have surfaced as a consequence of the massive impact [Juan Manuel] suffered in Belgium.”

“On his arrival to London, Juan Manuel was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome. This is an injury considered common in high-impact accidents such as this one. Unfortunately, this injury resulted in Juan Manuel falling into acute respiratory failure.

“Juan Manuel is currently in an intensive care unit that specializes in respiratory injuries. At this point of time he is an in induced state of unconsciousness and under ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support. Juan Manuel is in critical but stable condition.

“We are confident that our son will surprise us like he always does with his tremendous fighting will and strength, and will recover completely.”

Lewis Hamilton posted a message to Instagram on Friday in memory of the French driver. He wrote: “Still thinking of Anthoine. It feels like the world has just moved on already, but you are very much still in my thoughts.”

The update on Correa’s condition came as Australian F3 driver Alex Peroni walked away from a huge airborne crash during Italian GP weekend at Monza on Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Tasmania hit a raised “sausage” curb at Parabolica, sending his Campos Racing car high into the air before flipping and landing upside down on the tire wall, coming to rest against the wire fence.

Peroni walked to the medical vehicle unaided and no other driver was involved, with the race finishing behind the safety car. The incident delayed the final F1 practice session as repairs were made to the barriers and the curb was removed.

Safety in F1’s support series is under increased scrutiny after Hubert was killed last weekend, after a high-speed collision involving Sauber driver Correa on the second lap of the F2 feature race at Spa.