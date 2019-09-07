MP: Possessing 98 nuclear reactors, US opposes Iran’s nuclear program

International Desk

While the US owns 98 reactors, it is a flag bearer in mounting opposition against the peaceful nuclear program of Iran, a country which has only one reactor, tweeted an Iranian MP.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Alireza Rahimi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said the US has violated United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, at a time when it ranks first in the world in terms of having the largest number of nuclear reactors.

He noted that in addition, Europe with 183 reactors has also adopted a tough stance toward Iran which is in possession of only one reactor and has signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in July 2015, with the P5+1.

Citing reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the lawmaker said to IRNA, following the US with 98 reactors, are China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and India with 46, 38, 36, 24 and 22 reactors respectively.

He added China, India and South Korea are constructing, respectively, 11, seven and five reactors, noting that according to reports by the IAEA the total number of the reactors operating across the world stands at 450, of which 28 belongs to the Middle East.

Rahimi said 55 nuclear reactors are currently under construction across the world.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the JCPOA and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Since then, the White House has been constantly struggling to push other countries, particularly European states, toward opposing Iran and its peaceful nuclear program. It has also put pressure on Iran’s oil customers to stop their crude imports from the country.