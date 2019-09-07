Trump impeachment fight looms over freshmen Dems at home in California

It didn't take long for freshman Rep. Katie Porter to get the question that's been roiling House Democrats this summer: Should Congress impeach President Donald Trump?

When a constituent told her that "impeachment was a mistake" – because it would help Trump politically – in her first question at an August town hall in her home district, the California Democrat didn't hesitate.

"I came out in favor of impeaching Donald Trump because no American, especially not a democratically elected President, can be above the rule of law," Porter said, sparking rousing applause from the several hundred attendees packed into the Islamic Center of Irvine on a recent Saturday afternoon, CNN reported.

"I was one of the first people who flipped a seat to come out on this," she continued. "People said, 'Well, you know, this might be risky. You might not get reelected.' I said I'm here to do what's right."

Porter's exchange underscores the questions that she and other freshman House Democrats who won Republican seats last year are facing as they're confronted by constituents with a wide mix of impassioned opinions: An urge to embrace impeachment, trepidation that impeachment will actually help Trump get reelected and outright anger over the Democrats' flirtation with seeking to remove the sitting president from office.

The Democrats such as Porter who have come out for an impeachment inquiry faced voters at town halls over the past month who cheered their position, urged them to go forward with impeachment but also cautioned about the political consequences they could face. Democrats who haven't backed an impeachment inquiry, meanwhile, are still being pushed by liberal Democrats to get on board.

As lawmakers head back to Washington next week following a six-week recess, the impeachment question will return front and center, with time running short for advocates to get the House moving ahead of House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler's stated goal of deciding on introducing articles of impeachment by the end of the year.