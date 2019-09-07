Yellow Vest protesters return to streets for 43rd week

Hundreds of "yellow vests" demonstrators gather in front of the steps of the Opéra Comédie in Montpellier, for a "national" call to action.

Opéra ComédieOpéra ComédieYellow vest protesters have once again taken to the streets for the 43rd consecutive week. The protests began in November after planned hikes in fuel tax, that was abandoned later. However, protests turned into an anti-government movement that is approaching its anniversary, Presstv Reported.