RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0651 GMT September 07, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 258442
Published: 0450 GMT September 07, 2019

Yellow Vest protesters return to streets for 43rd week

Yellow Vest protesters return to streets for 43rd week

Hundreds of "yellow vests" demonstrators gather in front of the steps of the Opéra Comédie in Montpellier, for a "national" call to action.

Opéra ComédieOpéra ComédieYellow vest protesters have once again taken to the streets for the 43rd consecutive week. The protests began in November after planned hikes in fuel tax, that was abandoned later. However, protests turned into an anti-government movement that is approaching its anniversary, Presstv Reported.

 
   
KeyWords
protesters
yellow vests
Opéra Comédie
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4095 sec