The end of white America and Israel lobby

The end of white America is now assured. The only question is the fate of the remnants, Presstv Reported.

The end of white America is now assured. The only question is the fate of the remnants.

The lack of response by white Americans to their demonization as they decline as a percent of the population demonstrates their lack of concern with their fate, Presstv Reported.

It seems as if the West is dead in every way. The rule of law is dead throughout the West. Democracy is a scam. There is oligarchic rule. Everything is done for organized interest groups. Nothing is done for the people. Putin just declared: “West’s leading role is ending.” How right he is.

The Brookings Institution is not a racist white supremacist outfit. It is a neoliberal/neoconservative “think tank.” One of its members, William H. Frey, has authored a report, “Less than Half of US Children Under 15 Are White, Census Shows,” based on the recently released 2018 US Census Bureau report. The information in Frey’s article is fascinating. It shows a disappearing white population.

The number of white children, that is, the group of the next generation of parents, is not only declining relative to the populations of non-whites but also absolutely. During 2010-2018 the number of white children shrank by 2.2 million. Overall, the white population of America has declined from 80 percent of the US population in 1980 to 60 percent in 2018.

The American middle class, which is largely white, bears the brunt of income taxation which means that white Americans bear the brunt of the cost of the welfare support systems. The white middle class also bears the brunt through property taxes of the public school systems. Many middle class members pay again in private school tuition for the education of their children in safer and more ordered environments. The cost of university education is exorbitant. All of these costs are rising faster than middle class incomes, and this limits white procreation.

The decline of people of European descent as a percentage of the US population can only accelerate as the child-bearing ability of the white population evaporates. The median age of Americans of European descent is 43.6 years. The median age of Hispanics is 29.5 years, and the median age of multiracial residents of the US is 20.7 years. Over the past seven years, Americans of European descent experienced an excess of deaths over births.

Frey concludes his article:

“These demographic trends make plain that, as racially diverse younger generations become part of the labor force, tax base, and consumer base, the nation will need to balance these groups’ distinct interests and needs in areas such as education, family services, and affordable housing with the health and social support requirements of a large and faster growing older population that will be entering its post retirement years. Indeed, the youthful ‘minority white’ tipping point shown in the new census statistics needs to be duly noted. It has important implications for America’s future.”

This is the question that Frey quietly raises: “In Identity Politics America, where white people are demonized as victimizers and everyone else receives sympathy as their victims, where the Mexican-American head of New York City public schools has announced his campaign to remove ‘toxic white values’ from the school curriculum, where the New York Times has committed to ‘reframing’ the United States as a racist white slave state, will the new majority composed of white people’s victims consent to giving up resources to provide Social Security and Medicare for people they have been brought up to believe victimized them?”

The chances of such support are further negated by the diminishing numbers of the white voting population and by the decline of the US economy that is forcing the US labor force into lowly paid domestic service jobs which are themselves threatened by robotics. Will a non-European population struggling to make ends meet accept the taxation necessary for Social Security and Medicare for a demonized group of the population that they have been taught to hate? Identity Politics does not permit social cohesion.

Decades of unbroken massive inflows of third world immigrants have destroyed the “melting pot” and produced in its place a tower of babel. Multicultural populations lack a common interest. They are the antithesis of a nation. Everywhere in the Western world the nations are expiring.

In 1973 John Raspail predicted the fate of European peoples in his novel, The Camp of the Saints. White people are now living his novel.

It will be interesting to see if the growing Hispanic population displaces the shrinking white population as the group against which blacks will make claims for slavery reparations. Hispanics consist in part of Spanish and Portuguese ancestry, and the Spanish and Portuguese were colonial powers in the New World who enslaved people. In a world of Identity Politics, will Hispanics replace white people as the victimizer?

It will also be interesting to see if the Israel lobby can put the same ring through the nose of the rising Hispanic/Asian majority as they have through the nose of the declining white majority. Can Hispanics and Asians be made to feel guilty about the holocaust and persecution of Jews? Can their leaders, like white leaders, be bought into Israel’s service?

Or will people accustomed to the privilege of victim status themselves have the confidence to reject that they owe obligations to other victims?

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan Administration and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. The article was first published by the author’s website -- https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/. Dr. Roberts has granted permission to Press TV to republish his articles.