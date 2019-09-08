Zarif clarifies meaning of civilized for Pompeo

Iranian foreign minister in a message brought examples of US crimes to clarify the meaning of civilization for US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Do you even know what CIVILIZED means, @SecPompeo?,"Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Saturday, IRNA Reported.

"Is it sending drones over weddings to kill innocents? Piracy on the high seas," he added.

Zarif noted: "Maybe it’s pouring lethal weapons into a region to enable inhuman wars?"

He went on to say: "Or, is it a millennia-old nation that hasn’t attacked anyone for centuries?"

Earlier, Zarif in a message referred to US' various violations of the UN resolution and offering bribes for theft of oil and asked whether Iran remedial acts under the nuclear deal are unlawful.