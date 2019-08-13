Four, including a civilian, killed across Iraq in day of militant attacks

Security sources said on Saturday that an army officer and soldier were killed when an explosive went off inside a house they were de-mining in Sinjar district west of Mosul. Another soldier was injured as well.

In Diyala province, a sniper shot dead an intelligence official in an area northeast of provincial capital Baqubah, Presstv Reported.

Separately, a civilian was killed when a bomb went off inside his car in an area west of the city of Samara in Salahuddin province.

The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group or any other group has not claimed responsibility for any of the attacks, but militants are active in all three areas.

Daesh unleashed a campaign of death and destruction in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes of territory in lightning attacks. Iraqi government forces and allied fighters then launched operations to eliminate the terror outfit and retake lost territory.

In December 2017, Iraq declared the end of the anti-Daesh campaign. The group’s remnants, though, keep staging sporadic attacks across Iraq.

Iraqi army soldiers, backed by fighters from pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), have launched a major operation to hunt down the remnants of Daesh in an area of the country’s western province of Anbar and the central and northern regions of Salahuddin and Nineveh.

Last month, Iraqi government forces also carried out separate clean-up operations against remnants of Daesh across the country, killing dozens of the extremists in the process.