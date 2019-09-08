US sent 30,000 trucks of arms to Kurds in northern Syria: Erdogan

In a speech on Saturday, Erdogan said that his country would not remain silent to over 30,000 weapon, equipment and ammunition-laden trucks sent by the US to northern Syria, where Kurds are operating, Presstv Reported.

The remarks covered on the website of the Turkish presidency came during a speech by Erdogan to members of his ruling AK Party in the city of Eskisehir.

The Turkish president further criticized the US for its lack of commitment to pledges about setting a safe zone in Syria along the Turkish border, adding that he would “sort out” the issue with the Americans during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York later this month.

“We must resolve this ... There are differences between what is said and what has been done,” Erdogan said.

Turkey and the US have been at odds over the situation in northeast Syria, where an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militants have enjoyed Washington’s support in their alleged fight against terrorism.

Turkey views the Syrian YPG Kurdish fighters as an extension of its own Kurdish militancy, insisting the US should end its support for the group.

In his speech, Erdogan also criticize the meagerness of international and European efforts meant to support Turkey in its efforts to accommodate millions of Syrian refugees.

He said he would go ahead with a plan, announced on Thursday. to resettle a million refugees in northern Syria, adding that his country has already spent $40 billion hosting what he said was a population of four million Syrian refugees.

“We can undertake the construction. You give us financial support,” said Erdogan, adding, “They say good. Then come on, show your support. But nothing.”