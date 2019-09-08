US Coast Guard continues search for survivors in the Bahamas

Rescuers searched for survivors in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian, the most damaging storm to strike the island nation, left in its wake miles of flooded landscape dotted with pulverized homes, and dozens of people with missing loved ones.

The scope of the damage and humanitarian crisis was still unfolding as aerial video provided by the Coast Guard on Friday (September 6) showed wide swaths of destruction as officials warned the current death toll of seven was likely to rise. Aid agencies estimated that tens of thousands of people would need food and other support, Presstv Reported.

As many as 13,000 homes in the Bahamas may have been destroyed or severely damaged, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said, in the strongest storm to hit the Bahamas.

The State Department said it did not believe any US citizens who were in the Bahamas during the storm were killed. Most Americans in the Bahamas evacuated before the storm, a senior State Department official told reporters.

The US Coast Guard said on Friday that it has rescued 290 people.