Congress probes Trump over military spending in his Turnberry resort

According to a letter the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee sent to the Pentagon in June, the US military had spent $11 million on fuel at the Prestwick Airport, which is the closest airport to the Turnberry golf course, since October 2017, Presstv Reported.

In the letter, it is mentioned that fuel would be cheaper if purchased at a US military base.

Also, a Guardian report the letter cites shows that the airport provided cut-price rooms and free rounds of golf at Turnberry for the American military members.

Now, the committee is investigating whether the military has helped keep the Turnberry resort afloat as the property lost $4.5 million in 2017, but revenue increased by $3 million in 2018.

“Given the president’s continued financial stake in his Scotland golf courses, these reports raise questions about the president’s potential receipt of US or foreign government emoluments in violation of the US Constitution and raise other serious conflict of interest concerns,” said Elijah Cummings, chair of the committee.

“In order to fulfill its responsibilities under the Constitution, the committee is seeking information related to expenditures at both Prestwick Airport and the president’s nearby Scotland golf resorts.”

Meanwhile, a senior Democratic aide on the oversight panel said, “The Defense Department has not produced a single document in this investigation.”

“The committee will be forced to consider alternative steps if the Pentagon does not begin complying voluntarily in the coming days,” the official added.

The media first reported on the investigation a day after Democrats requested documents about Vice President Mike Pence’s stay at a hotel owned by Trump in Ireland.

Travelling with his wife, sister and mother, Pence stayed at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg on the west coast almost 300 km away from Dublin on Monday and Tuesday nights last week.

On Tuesday, he had to travel to the capital to meet with Irish leaders before he flew back to Doonbeg in the evening.

California Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu took to Twitter, accusing Pence of “funneling taxpayer money” to Trump by staying at the hotel.