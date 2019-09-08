Daesh bombing wounds eight people in southern Philippines

Authorities said the incident took place in front of a public market in the city of Isulan in the province of Sultan Kudarat early on Saturday, Presstv Reported.

Major Arvin Encinas, the Philippines army spokesperson, said the injuries occurred following the explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) that had been placed beside a parked motorcycle in the vicinity of the public market.

Reports said the victims were transferred to the Sultan Kudarat provincial hospital for treatment.

There was initially no claim of responsibility for the bombing, but Daesh said in a statement later in the day that the group was behind the blast.

Condemning the attack in the southern province, the Philippines army also announced that it would launch a joint investigation into the incident with the police.

“I enjoin everyone to offer their prayers for the speedy recovery of the victims and for the enlightenment of the perpetrators who aim to undermine the stability of Sultan Kudarat," Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, regional army chief, said in a statement.

"Let us be more vigilant and immediately report any suspicious person or things in your vicinity to avoid such occurrence," he added.

The explosion comes at a time of heightened tensions in the volatile southern Philippines after three incidents in the past year were bombings by pro-Daesh militants.

In April, a bombing attack carried out by suspected members of a pro-Daesh militant group injured at least 18 people in front of a business establishment in Sultan Kudarat.

Daesh terrorists operate in the south of the Philippines and some are known to have links with groups abroad, including al-Qaeda.