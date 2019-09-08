RSS
0150 GMT September 08, 2019

News ID: 258468
Published: 0955 GMT September 08, 2019

Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar advances to final game of World Karate League

Iran's Sara Bahmanyar advances to final game of World Karate League

Iran’s Sara Bahmanyar defeated all her rivals to advance to the final game of World Karate League 2019 underway in Japan on Sunday.

Bahmanyar beat rivals from Croatia, Malaysia and Japan to reach the quarterfinal game of -50kg weight category, IRNA Reported.

In the quarterfinals, she defeated her rival from Uzbekistan to push his way to the semi-final game where she also defeated another rival from Chinese Taipei to advance to the final game.

Bahmanyar has to compete with a French rival later today in the final game to win the gold medal of the tournament.

   
